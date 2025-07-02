‘The Mummy’ Star and Wife Divorcing After 27-Year Marriage

A The Mummy franchise star and his wife have filed for divorce after nearly 30 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Arnold Vosloo, best known for his portrayal of Imhotep in The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, and his wife, Sylvia Vosloo, are looking to end their 27-year marriage. Sylvia recently filed, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for the split.

In her divorce filing, Sylvia revealed that she and The Mummy star have been separated since April 2022. They married in October 1998 and do not have any children. The soon-to-be-exes have waived their rights to spousal support.

Arnold was previously married to his Act of Piracy and Skeleton Coast co-star Nancy Mulford. They divorced after three years of marriage.

‘The Mummy’ Actor Previously Reflected On His Acting Career Throughout the Years

Not showing any signs that his marriage was struggling, Arnold Vosloo spoke about his acting career during a 2024 interview with Forbes Africa.

When asked about his most memorable acting moments, Vosloo said, “In terms of film, it’s got to be The Mummy movies. They’re beloved. In fact, it’s the 25th anniversary. I know it’s screening again all over the world. That was an amazing experience.”

“It was just so cool,” he continued. “At the time I was in Los Angeles, I was driving down Sunset Boulevard and see these big billboards and it would say The Mummy, and my name was on the post. It was a cool moment.”

Along with The Mummy, Vosloo had roles in other hit films, including Agent Cody Banks and Blood Diamond. He also played yet another villain, Zartan, in the G.I. Joe franchise. His latest film, Sniper: The Last Stand, was released earlier this year.