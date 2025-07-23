The Members of Jane’s Addiction Are Suing Each Other for Assault and Battery

The saga of Jane’s Addiction’s onstage brawl continues, with the aging rockers going from the stage to the courtroom.

Videos by Suggest

The notorious onstage altercation in September 2024 between legendary frontman Perry Farrell and other members of the band continues to escalate. Last week, both parties filed separate lawsuits, keeping the conflict far from resolved.

According to TMZ, Farrell filed a legal complaint against his former bandmates Dave Navarro, Eric Avery, and Stephen Perkins shortly after they sued him. In the 30-page complaint, Farrell claims the trio bullied and harassed him for years and says he had no input on canceling their tour or breaking up the band.

Frontman Perry Farrell gets in the face of guitarist Dave Navarro during a Jane’s Addiction concert in Boston back in September. (Image via YouTube / @WatchThisOne)

Farrell’s legal complaint states the altercation began due to his frustration with the other bandmembers “playing their instruments at a high volume so that he could not hear himself sing without blasting his own in-ear monitors at an unsafe level.” He also alleges that Navarro assaulted him and his wife backstage.

Navarro, Avery, and Perkins filed a lawsuit against Farrell first, following the onstage altercation between Navarro and Farrell. The incident led to the cancellation of their reunion tour and the breakup of the alt-rock band. The band members are seeking at least $10 million, claiming the tour’s cancellation and suspension of band activities caused significant financial losses.

Perry Farrell’s Legal Team Pushes Back at Jane’s Addiction Bandmates Lawsuit

“This is yet another clear example of the group uniting to isolate and bully frontman Perry Farrell,” the singer’s legal team told TMZ. “The timing of this baseless lawsuit is no coincidence—it was filed only after they caught wind of legal action coming from our side. It’s a transparent attempt to control the narrative and present themselves as the so-called ‘good guys’—a move that’s both typical and predictable.”

A beleaguered stagehand separated the aging musicians before things turned more embarrassing. (Image via YouTube / @WatchThisOne)

“Just like when they released a defamatory and entirely unfounded statement about Perry’s mental health and unilaterally canceled the remaining tour dates without his input, they’re once again scrambling to get ahead of the truth in a desperate effort to save face,” Farrell’s legal team added.

Farrell apologized to his bandmates and fans for his behavior after the band announced the cancellation of the second half of their reunion tour. “Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation,” Farrell explained then.

A total of 15 tour dates were canceled, less than a month after Live Nation announced seven additional dates.