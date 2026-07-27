Kourtney Kardashian Wishes Grandma Happy Heavenly Birthday Days After Her Death at 91 

Less than two weeks after her grandma passed away, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated what would have been Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon’s 92nd birthday.

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In her latest Instagram post, the reality TV star shared a heartfelt tribute to MJ.

“My grandma MJ ❤️,” she captioned the post. “There’s not even the right words I could even use to tell anyone about her and I… or to describe her and really capture it, because it’s just such a special feeling ingrained in the being of who I am, of my whole childhood and life.”

Kourtney then wrote, “It’s Halloween, it’s Christmas, it’s the ocean, it’s tea and gingerbread cookies and just the warmest feeling in the world. I am so thankful to have had her for 47 years to look up to, for the way she loved me and for being a safe place. I will miss hearing all the stories of her fabulous life.”

“Happy Heavenly birthday our angel,” she added.

The social media post featured some throwback photos of Kourtney with her late grandma as well as MJ with her great-grandchildren.

MJ Passed Away Earlier This Month At 91

Kourtney’s mom, Kris Jenner, announced MJ’s passing in a lengthy tribute on Instagram earlier this month.

“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ,” Jenner wrote on July 16. “There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters … to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

Jenner then shared, “She taught us that family is everything; She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. [Mom] showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith. Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely.”

“I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter,” Jenner added. “Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched.”





