Jane’s Addiction Apologizes to Fans After Wild Onstage Brawl, Show Cancellations

Jane’s Addiction issued an apology to fans after an onstage brawl in Boston Friday night abruptly cut their performance short. The incident, widely shared on social media, saw singer Perry Farrell, 65, flailing at guitarist Dave Navarro, 57, with the enraged singer eventually dragged off stage.

On Monday, the band took to Instagram to announce their decision, stating they have made the difficult choice to take a break as a group and will “be cancelling [sic] the remainder of the tour.”

“Refunds for the cancelled [sic] dates will be issued at your point of purchase – or if you purchased from a third-party resale site like StubHub, SeatGeek, etc, please reach out to them [directly],” the band added.

Jane’s Addiction’s “heartfelt” Instagram apology following Friday night’s brawl. (Image via Instagram / Janes’s Addiction)

However, Dave Narvoro, alongside drummer Stephen Perkins, 57, and bassist Eric Avery, 59, put the blame squarely on Farrell. In a joint post on Instagram, the three bandmates did not mince words.

“Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour,” the trio began.

“Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs,” the statement added. “[The band] deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis.”

“Our hearts are broken,” the message concludes, signed “Dave, Eric and Stephen.”

Jane’s Addiction Fans Show Their Support Following Bizarre Onstage Brawl

Friday’s show abruptly concluded when a visibly enraged Farrell struck Navarro with a punch. Crew members swiftly intervened, restraining him as he was escorted offstage, still exhibiting signs of agitation.

Frontman Perry Farrell gets in the face of guitarist Dave Navarro during a Jane’s Addiction concert in Boston on Friday.

Footage online shows the band performing “Ocean Size,” the 11th song in a typical set of 14 to 15 tracks when a confrontation breaks out between its two prominent members. Some fans on social media noted that the tension seemed to escalate for several songs before the altercation.

Meanwhile, fans showed an outpouring of support for Dave, Eric and Stephen.

“This whole thing sucks but you guys have handled it with so much grace. Nothing but mad respect for you. 🖤,” a fan wrote under the trio’s message about the drama.

“Sometimes the right choice isn’t always the easy choice. Take care of yourselves. Better days ahead. ♥️,” another fan added.