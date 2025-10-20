reality-tv-star-sentenced-to-2-years-in-jail

McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys star Steven McBee Sr. has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for a multimillion-dollar crop insurance fraud scheme.

During a sentencing hearing on Thursday, McBee was ordered to serve two years of supervised release after his prison sentence and pay over $4 million in restitution to the U.S.D.A. Risk Management Agency, according to PEOPLE.

Court documents obtained by the outlet show that the reality star was ordered in September to forfeit “all property, real and personal, constituting, or derived from, proceeds traceable to the offenses, directly or indirectly, as a result of the violations alleged.” The forfeited items included three designer watches: a Tag Heuer Formula 1 watch, a Tag Heuer Grand Carrera watch, and a Rolex Daytona.

The 52-year-old must report to the Federal Prison Camp in Yankton, South Dakota, by 2 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2025.

McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys Star Thanks Fans Following Sentencing

After his sentencing, McBee thanked followers on Instagram stories. He shared a text from a friend offering prayers and support.

“The number of messages I have received touches my heart beyond measure that words could express. But the truth of the matter is, I’m the one who’s lucky..lucky to have been able to spend time with so many high character young people, and they were the ones that made me a better human, not the other way around.” the reality star wrote alongside the screenshot.

Steve McBee on ‘McBee Dynasty.'(Photo by: Paul Andrews/PEACOCK via Getty Images)

He added, “I count my blessings every day for my family and the support they give me and for my extended family that continues to grow each and every day. This too shall pass…”

McBee Pled Guilty to Insurance Fraud in November of 2024

In November 2024, McBee pleaded guilty to one count of federal crop insurance fraud. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, he admitted to “engaged in fraudulent activity from 2018 to 2020 that caused an economic loss to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.”

Before his sentencing on Thursday, McBee faced up to 30 years in federal prison. Prosecutors recommended 41 months in prison and three years of supervision.

“McBee submitted fraudulent documents to Rain and Hail that underreported his total 2018 corn crop by approximately 674,812 bushels and underreported his total 2018 soybean crop by approximately 155,833 bushels,” the press release detailed. “As a result of these false reports, McBee received $2,605,943 in federal crop insurance benefits to which he was not entitled, as well as $552,980 in federal crop insurance premium subsidies to which he was not entitled, for a total of $3,158,923.”

The sentencing news arrived just one day after Bravo renewed the show for a third season.

The show premiered in 2024 on Peacock and USA Network before Bravo picked it up for its second season. It follows the McBee family as they run their farm and cattle ranch, McBee Farm & Cattle Co.