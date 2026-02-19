‘The Mask’ and ‘Pulp Fiction’ Actor’s Death Ruled Accidental: Latest on the Peter Greene Case

The cause of veteran actor Peter Greene’s death has been revealed, two months after he was found dead in his New York City apartment on Dec. 12.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, the New York Chief Medical Examiner’s office stated on Feb. 18 that Greene died from a gunshot wound to the left armpit that injured his brachial artery. The 60-year-old’s death was ruled an “accident.”

Greene was found in his Lower East Side apartment after a neighbor asked the landlord and police to conduct a wellness check. The neighbor reported hearing Christmas music playing nonstop from Greene’s apartment for several days.

The actor from Montclair, New Jersey, was open about his past struggles with addiction. However, he had reportedly been sober for several years before his passing.

Peter Greene Made His Screen Debut in 1990

Greene made his screen debut in a 1990 episode of the NBC crime drama Hardball and his feature film debut in the 1992 movie Laws of Gravity. Among his many roles, he is best known for playing the villain Zed in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and the antagonist Dorian Tyrell opposite Jim Carrey in The Mask.

Peter Greene in 2018. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

He was also a series regular on NBC’s drama The Black Donnellys and had recurring roles on ABC’s Life on Mars and NBC’s Chicago P.D. Most recently, he appeared in an episode of the John Wick prequel series The Continental.

Meanwhile, at the time of Greene’s death, his longtime manager Gregg Edwards praised the actor to The New York Post.

“He was a terrific guy,” Edwards told The Post. “Truly one of the great actors of our generation. His heart was as big as there was. I’m going to miss him. He was a great friend.”

“He worked with so many amazing actors and directors,” the agent continued. Edwards added that his role as mobster Dorian Tyrell in The Mask was “arguably his best role.”