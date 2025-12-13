‘The Mask’ and ‘Pulp Fiction’ Star Found Dead: Peter Greene Was 60

Peter Greene, a character actor known for playing villains in 1990s classics like Pulp Fiction and The Mask, has died.

Greene passed away Friday afternoon in his Lower East Side apartment in New York City, his longtime manager Gregg Edwards confirmed to The New York Post. He was discovered unresponsive in his apartment at around 3:25 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and Edwards.

The cause of death of the 60-year-old is currently unknown. Per The Post, the police stated that no foul play is suspected, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Born in Montclair, New Jersey, on October 8, 1965, Greene’s first screen role was in a 1990 episode of the NBC crime drama Hardball, according to IMDb. He made his feature film debut in 1992, starring alongside Edie Falco in Laws of Gravity.

1994 Found Peter Greene in Two Signature Roles

1994 was a breakout year for the actor, who played the villain Zed in Quentin Tarantino’s Palme d’Or-winning film, Pulp Fiction. He also played the main antagonist, Dorian Tyrell, opposite Jim Carrey in The Mask.

RIP Peter Greene (1965-2025)



Pulp Fiction, The Usual Suspects, The Mask, Training Day.



A terrific character actor. Gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/unrJRoNriA — JB (@jbstrevel) December 13, 2025

Greene continued to work steadily throughout his career, starring in films like Kiss & Tell, Blue Streak and The Bounty Hunter. He also had memorable roles in The Usual Suspects and Training Day.

Meanwhile, on television, he was a series regular on the NBC drama The Black Donnellys. Greene also had recurring roles on ABC’s Life on Mars and NBC’s Chicago P.D. His most recent appearance was in an episode of the John Wick prequel series, The Continental.

“He was a terrific guy,” Edwards told The Post. “Truly one of the great actors of our generation. His heart was as big as there was. I’m going to miss him. He was a great friend.”

“He worked with so many amazing actors and directors,” the agent pointed out. Edwards added that his role as mobster Dorian Tyrell in The Mask was “arguably his best role.”

According to Edwards, Greene had two upcoming projects. He was set to star in Mascots with Mickey Rourke and was narrating a documentary titled From the American People: The Withdrawal of USAID, which also features Jason Alexander and Kathleen Turner.

Edwards said Greene is survived by his brother and sister, who have been notified of his death.