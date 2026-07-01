Major Actress Takes Co-Star to Court — Again

Weeks after she and Justin Baldoni settled their legal battle, actress Blake Lively is once again taking her It Ends With Us co-star to court.

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According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Lively is now seeking $8,035,040.88 in attorneys’ fees and litigation costs from Baldoni. Lively’s legal team noted that the attorneys’ fees total $7,495,526.87, with the remaining $539,514.01 covering litigation costs.

In a statement, Lively’s attorneys stated, “Thanks to this landmark decision, those considering using a lawsuit as a weapon of intimidation have been put on notice that there are consequences for doing so. The value of this ruling is in the precedent it creates, the accountability it imposes, and the protection it provides to those who may one day find themselves facing similar retaliation for speaking the truth.”

The legal team then said that the actress’s harassment lawsuit against Baldoni was a “comprehensive and necessary step to achieve the complete win that was secured.”

They further noted that Lively has paid and continues to pay her legal bills. She will seek “any additional attorneys’ fees” incurred during the litigation.

Judge Lewis J. Liman, who has been presiding over the back-and-forth legal battle between Lively and Baldoni, has ordered Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios to respond to the request by July 13.

Lively and Baldoni’s Legal Battles Began in Late 2024

The legal woes between Lively and Baldoni began in late 2024.

Lively first accused Baldoni of sexual harassment during the filming of It Ends With Us. She also claimed he was part of a smear campaign against her following the film’s release. The claims led to Lively’s lawsuit.

Baldoni quickly denied the allegations and countersued the actress for defamation. His lawsuit was dismissed in June 2025.

Lively’s lawsuit was settled just before it was set to go to trial.

“The end product — the movie It Ends With Us — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life,” Lively and Baldoni’s legal teams said in a statement. “Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind.”

The statement continued, “We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments.”

“It is our sincere hope that this brings closure,” the statement added. “And allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.”