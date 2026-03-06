The Latest Duggar Family Baby Has Arrived

What’s one more? The Duggar clan continues to grow, welcoming another baby to the reality TV favorite’s massive family.

Indeed, 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On alum John-David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Duggar, have welcomed their third baby. Abbie announced the child’s recent birth in an Instagram post on February 28.

“John and Abbie – party of 5! 🤍,” the 33-year-old captioned the obligatory sweet family photo, which showed the couple’s new baby girl bundled in a white blanket.

“Our sweet little lady made her arrival last month! We’re completely smitten and soaking in all the newborn snuggles! 🥰,” Abbie added.

“The cutest kids out of all the Duggar kids!!! Congrats!!” one onlooker gushed in the comments. “Your older daughter looks so much like Abbie!” a second fan added.

Meanwhile, plenty of onlookers were curious about the little one’s name. Of course, a helpful Duggar fan came to the rescue in the comments. “Some of the Duggars don’t name the new baby for a few days. They will tell us her name when they are ready,” the armchair Duggar expert speculated.

The Latest Duggar Family Baby Was Teased Back in September…

The couple announced Abbie’s third pregnancy back in September, writing in a joint Instagram caption at the time, “We’ve been keeping a little secret … 🤭🤗 Baby #3 arriving early 2026!!!”

In the announcement photos, their two older children, Grace, 6, and Charlie, 3, held up balloons shaped like the numbers one and two, respectively. Abbie held a balloon of the number three along with a series of sonogram images.

In a second photo, the family of four posed together, with John-David, 36, helping Abbie hold her balloon.