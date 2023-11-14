The ‘Kevin’ Tattoo Influencer Reveals if Forehead Ink is Fake or Not: VIDEO

Ana Stanskovsky, a London influencer, recently revealed the truth behind her controversial forehead tattoo.

Stanskovsky, who recently went viral for tattooing her partner’s name, “Kevin,” on her forehead, has revealed the tattoo is fake. The influencer claims she “tricked” the internet to urge others to avoid getting anything permanently tattooed on their bodies.

“I regret my tattoo, but not this one,” Stanskovsky said. “Because this is actually not a real tattoo.”

Stanskovsky’s upload has garnered over 14 million views. In the video, she appears to easily wipe off the tattoo with the swipe of a tissue.

She explained, “I have a message to young people and all the people who want to get covered in tattoos.”

“I want everyone to know that I regret my tattoos and you may regret yours when you get older,” Stanskovsky continued.

When the influencer initially revealed the massive, “Kevin,” tattoo was fake, many of her followers confessed their tattoo regrets.

One TikTok user commented, “I regret all my tattoos. I have only three but I got them at 17. I’m 31 now. What was I thinking”

“I am in the process of removing a lot of my tattoos and wish I listened to people who said I was going to regret it,” another user added.

Not Everyone Agrees With The Influencer’s Anti-Tattoo Message

Some of Stanskovsky’s viewers disagreed with her stark warning about getting inked.

“not all people will regret their tattoos, each to their own,” one user replied.

“The right message would be don’t get cheap tattoos and make sure you love them before getting them,” another user chimed in. “I have a lot and I don’t regret it”

“All my tattoos represent what I love. My body is a canvas and I wanna express the things that I love,” a third user added, punctuating the comment with an emoji of a woman shrugging.

Love tattoos or hate them—Ana Stanskovsky certainly pulled a fast one on TikTok users.