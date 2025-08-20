The Iconic Singer-Songwriter Tragically Died in Drowning Accident — Now a New Documentary Tells Jeff Buckley’s Story

A new documentary explores the life and legacy of the late singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley, nearly three decades after his tragic death.

Director Amy Berg’s documentary It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley is the result of years of dedicated work. The film features rare, never-before-seen footage from Buckley’s archives and offers an intimate look into his life through interviews with those who knew him best. These include his mother, Mary Guibert, former partners Rebecca Moore and Joan Wasser, his bandmates, and fellow musicians such as Ben Harper and Aimee Mann.

Director Berg revealed in a statement that she has spent nearly two decades pursuing her vision of creating a documentary about Buckley. “I first approached Mary, Jeff’s mom, in 2007,” she recalled. “It seemed like she wanted to work together, but she opted out.”

“She wanted to make a scripted film and offered it to me to direct, but after exploring the incredible archive, I knew this was a doc,” Berg continued. “I couldn’t get Jeff’s final voicemail to his mother out of my mind for years. It made me cry on many occasions as it probably will for you. I reached out to [Mary] every time I finished a film, and she ‘politely’ declined. Until the summer of 2019. My timing was finally right! I can honestly say the euphoria still hasn’t settled.”

New Documentary Shows Jeff Buckley Reflecting on Mortality: ‘I Don’t See Myself Ten Years From Now’

The film explores Jeff Buckley’s life, from his childhood to his rise in New York’s 1990s avant-garde scene and the release of his acclaimed 1994 debut album Grace. It highlights the key women in his life, including his mother, who raised him alone, and touches on his brief meeting with his father, folk singer Tim Buckley.

On May 29, 1997, Buckley drowned while swimming in Memphis’ Wolf River. Fully clothed, he was pulled under by the river’s undertow and a passing boat’s wake. His bandmates arrived in Memphis that same day to begin recording his second album, My Sweetheart the Drunk.

Jeff Buckley in IT’S NEVER OVER, JEFF BUCKLEY, a Magnolia Pictures release. (Photo credit: Dana Tynan. Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures.)

The coroner ruled Jeff Buckley’s death an accidental drowning with no drugs in his system. Still, the press sensationalized the tragedy, implying other factors and drawing comparisons to his father’s untimely death.

Buckley often reflected on mortality. In a clip, he’s asked where he sees himself in 10 years. “I don’t see myself 10 years from now,” he says, eyes downcast and restless. His bandmate laughs and places a hand on his shoulder, but Buckley’s expression remains somber.

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley debuted in theaters on August 8 and is set to premiere on HBO this winter, where it will also be available for streaming on HBO Max.