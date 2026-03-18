‘The Hobbit’ and ‘Wind in the Willows’ Illustrator Michael Hague Has Died

Michael Hague, a children’s fantasy book illustrator best known for his work on The Hobbit and Wind in the Willows, has passed away. He was 77 years old.

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In a on March 10, Michael’s son, Devon, confirmed the news.

“I am in shock and at a loss for words today,” the post reads. “My sweet, gentle, kind father, Cool Mike, passed away this morning. I love him so very much, and he will be missed more than he could ever know. I couldn’t have asked for a better father. He’s so much of who I am.”

The post also featured photos of the late illustrator.

Born in 1948, Hague illustrated various children’s books. Along with The Hobbit and The Wind in the Willows, he also illustrated The Wizard of Oz, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, The Frog Princess, and Rapunzel.

His last listed illustrated project was his Read-to-Me Book of Fairy Tales, released in 2013.

Devon did not share the cause of his father’s death.

Friends and Fellow Illustrators Pay Tribute to Michael Hague

Following the news, author-illustrator Tony DiTerlizzi took to his Facebook account to to Hague.

“This is tough for me. I’ve looked up to Michael and his work since I first purchased his books in high school,” DiTerlizzi shared. “I met him in the early ’90s at a signing in Florida where I waited in line with a list of questions to ask him about the kid’s lit industr,y but forgot everything as I watched him draw in my cherished copies of his books, while he spoke in his casual, The Dude-like, voice…encouraging me to follow my dream.”

He then wrote, “Many years later, I spent a weekend at The Faerieworlds Festival signing alongside Michael (and Gris Grimly) and was over-the-moon to be spending SO MUCH TIME with him and his amazing wife, Kathleen. From then on, we kept in touch but he totally BLEW MY MIND by sending Ang and I a portrait of Sophia when she was born. I pass that painting every day when I walk down to the studio and think of him.”

Although he knows the “old adage” is “never meet your heroes,” DiTerlizzi said that Michael was and is an inspiration to him. “Godspeed, you legend,” he added.

Independent bookstore, Hooked on Books, also to Hague.

“I once saw a friend/librarian ask for his autograph,” the post reads. “With no paper or his books available, he grabbed a cocktail napkin and drew one of his charming illustrations. My friend had the napkin framed and hanging on the wall for all to see.”

The bookstore further added, “Thank you, Michael, for your gracious presence, your wit, your talent. Our hearts are breaking, and we send loving thoughts to Kathleen, her family, and so many friends and book lovers who remember the joy he brought to all who were lucky to be in his presence.”