‘The Hobbit’ and Marvel Movie Actress Shares That She Has Brain Damage

The Hobbit and Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly recently revealed that she is now struggling with brain damage following a concussion that occurred during a 2025 vacation in Hawaii.

In a recent Instagram post, Lilly shared more details about the concussion. “A lot of you asked how I’m doing,” she pointed out. “A lot of you have inquired about the brain scans that you heard I got. And the results came back from the scans, and almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity.”

The actress further shared that there are “other factors” beyond the brain injury that impacted her recovery. “But now my job is to get to the bottom of that with the doctors and then embark on the hard work of fixing it,” she said. “But that’s okay. My cognitive decline since I smashed my face open has helped me to slow down and helped me to have a more restful finish to my 2025.”

The Hobbit and Marvel star then shared that the “verdict’s in” and she does have brain damage from he traumatic brain injury. Although she said it was “comforting” to know her cognitive decline wasn’t just perimenopause, she admitted it was “discomforting” to know what an “uphill battle” it will be to try to reverse the damage.

“Thank you all for always asking, for always caring, and for your continued prayers,” she added.

‘The Hobbit’ and Marvel Star Previously Revealed She ‘Blacked Out’ While at the Beach, Causing Her to Fall Face First Into a Boulder

The actress previously revealed that she suffered from a concussion after fainting while she was at the beach. She fell face-first into a boulder.

After being rushed to a nearby hospital, the doctors informed her that all tests were normal. However, this wasn’t the first time that she had fainted.

“I have had ‘absent’ and fainting spells since I was a little girl,” she revealed in a Substack post last year. “The doctors checked me for epilepsy when I was young and then settled on the idea of hypoglycemia (without doing any testing). For a good chunk of my life, I went with that – hypoglycemia. It added up – my metabolism is through the roof, and I metabolize sugars, particularly, with socking efficiency.”

She further noted. “I have come to believe that this ‘checking out’ is a result of my little soul reaching her limit of what she feels she can cope with in this life, and she ‘leaves the building,’ so to speak. Or ‘leaves the meat suit’ might be a better way of putting it.”