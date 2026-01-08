‘The Hills’ Cast Member Set to Run for Mayor of LA

A notorious The Hills cast member is running for mayor of LA, one year after his house burned down in the Palisades fire.

Spencer Pratt, the husband of Heidi Montag, launched his bid for LA mayor on Wednesday at the They Let Us Burn rally, which marked the one-year anniversary of the devastating fire.

The reality TV star, who is a Palisades resident, has been an outspoken critic of the current mayor, Karen Bass, and California Governor Gavin Newsom due to what he believes is the mismanagement of resources in the rebuilding of homes post-fire.

“The system in Los Angeles isn’t struggling, it’s fundamentally broken,” The Hills star stated while announcing his LA mayor bid. “It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favors with, while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and as.”

Along with his and Montag’s home, Pratt’s parents also lost their residence in the fire. He has continuously accused officials of poor vegetation management, which may have contributed to the fire.

“It could be due to lack of budget, lack of knowledge or simply DEI,” he said regarding the LA fire department.

He further shared, “I have realized that the city I love is being managed into the ground by people who don’t have the courage to actually lead. Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I’m done waiting for someone to take real action. That’s why I am running for mayor. And let me be clear, this just isn’t a campaign. This is a mission.”

Others running for mayor are Austin Beutner, the former superintendent of the LA Unified School District, and community organizer Rae Huang.

Bass is also running for re-election.

‘The Hills’ Star Confirms His Bid For LA Mayor

In a social media post, Pratt confirmed he was officially running for LA mayor.

“Yes, it’s official,” he wrote with a picture of himself filling out the bid application. “Papers are filed, and campaign is open.”

He also shared a link to his campaign website, mayorpratt.com. On the website, Pratt declares himself “Pacific Palisades Residence & Karen Bass’ Worst Nightmare.”

Among those who celebrated the big news was fellow The Hills star and Pratt’s on-and-off friend, Brody Jenner.

“LETS F—-ING GOOOOOOOOOOOO!” Jenner wrote in the first second.

In his second comment, Jenner wrote, “YOU HAVE MY VOTE!!! And every person I know. LEGEND.”

Bachelor alum Nick Viall also commented, “You have my vote.”

Along with the mayor bid, Pratt is also releasing his new book, The Guy You Love To Hate.