‘The Great North’ Fans Just Got Terrible News

Fan-favorite FOX animated comedy The Great North will not return for a sixth season.

One of the show’s directors, Aimee Steinberger, took to social media recently to break the news to fans.

“Sadly, we got the news today that The Great North is officially cancelled,” she wrote. I’m pretty sad about it. It’s one of a very small number of shows I’ve worked on that I genuinely loved, and I really loved the whole talented crew I worked with. I feel lucky to have been there.”

“In a world of cynical and mean shows, The Great North was not that,” Steinberger added. “The family loves and supports each other. I want to work on more shows like that. Either blood or found family.”

FOX confirmed on Friday that the animated show will not be returning. The announcement comes two weeks after the 20th TV Animation series, executive produced by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, and Loren Bouchard, concluded its fifth season on the network.

“We’re so grateful for everything Wendy, Lizzie, Loren, and the amazing cast and crew put into The Great North,” Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network, said, per Deadline. “It’s difficult to say goodbye, but we’re thankful for the five hilarious seasons The Great North brought to the iconic Animation Domination lineup,” Thorn added.

‘The Great White North’ Likely Pushed Out By Crowded Animated Lineup

According to Deadline, The Great North‘s cancellation was foreshadowed when it was excluded from Fox’s April mega-deal with Fox TV Animation. That deal granted four-year renewals to The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and American Dad! (which returned to the network).

With Fox renewing Krapopolis and Grimsburg and adding American Dad! to its lineup alongside its three mainstays, the network’s crowded animated schedule likely led to The Great North’s cancellation.

Created by Bob’s Burgers executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, along with writer Minty Lewis, The Great North ran for five years. It was also Fox’s first successful animated comedy since Bob’s Burgers, following several short-lived shows.

The Great North followed the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family. Single dad Beef (Nick Offerman) tries to keep his children close, especially his only daughter, Judy (Jenny Slate). Her artistic dreams pull her away from the family fishing boat and toward the glamorous world of the local mall.

Meanwhile, with animation, you never say never.

When a fan suggested to director Aimee Steinberger that The Great White North might find a new home outside of FOX after its cancellation, Steinberger responded, “It’s always possible! Futurama came back like 3 times.”