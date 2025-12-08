‘The Good Doctor’ Star Freddie Highmore and Wife Reportedly Welcome Baby

Freddie Highmore, the famously private star of The Good Doctor, has reportedly welcomed a baby, as evident by candid photos taken of the pair together clutching a little one.

The star actor is infamously private. Which is quite an accomplishment in this day and age, but something we’re starting to see more of. For example, everyone was shocked to learn that Freddie Highmore was even married back in 2021.

It was shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he was married. Although he didn’t go too far, naturally, as he didn’t share her name. He couldn’t spoil us, now. His wife has earned herself a name since then, however: Klarissa Munz.

Per German outlet Gala, photos of Freddie Highmore and Klarissa Munza holding a baby have been revealed.

In an adorable shot, Freddie Highman smiles and laughs as he holds his baby in a little baby harness next to his wife. I mean, taking pictures of a family on a walk is a little weird, but that’s modern media for you. No wonder he’s as private as he can be.

I suppose I should say that it’s not confirmed that it’s their baby, although that path of speculation has many strange avenues. No official announcement has been made about Freddie Highmore and Klarissa Munz having a child, but that’s to be expected.

Freddie Highmore Holds A Baby That’s… “Reportedly” His Own

Welcome to modern journalism, ladies and gentlemen.

I suspect an official statement may be forthcoming, as he eventually provided news of his marriage. He may just not be ready to share the news yet.

In other news, this (reportedly) new dad has been busy at work. His latest show, The Assassin, aired in the U.K. in July, to positive reviews. Reportedly, a season 2 is in the works, so those who want to see Freddie Highmore as much as possible won’t have to wait much longer.

It does mean that he may not be around his London home a lot as filming happens, so don’t hold your breath for more candid photos of him and his family.