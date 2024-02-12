‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Spinoff Coming Fall 2024

Following the first season of The Golden Bachelor, ABC has announced the spinoff The Golden Bachelorette, which will premiere in the fall of 2024.

According to Good Morning America, ABC stated that the upcoming series will give “one radiant woman’s second chance at love in her golden years” this fall. However, no casting has been announced for the series’ debut season.

ABC noted The Golden Bachelor was deemed a success by pointing out that viewing across linear and streaming platforms reached 43.4 million. It was also the network’s No. 1 unscripted series of the season as well as the No. 1 unscripted series premiere ever on Hulu.

The Bachelor franchise host, Jess Palmer previously stated he hopes that The Golden Bachelorette will happen. “I really hope we do it. I’ve been clamoring for it as well. I just love the group of women on Gerry’s season. I can’t single one out specifically.”

Palmer then added, “I think there’s a number that would be phenomenal Golden Bachelorettes, and that are very deserving of that opportunity.”

Along with announcing The Golden Bachelorette, ABC announced a new season of The Bachelorette, which will air this summer. The lead for the show’s 21st season has yet to be revealed.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Contestants Spoke About a Possible Stint as ‘The Golden Bachelorette

April Kirkwood, who became a fan-favorite on The Golden Bachelor after she faked an injury during a pickleball group date, previously told Entertainment Tonight that she would be interested in joining The Golden Bachelorette.

“I am exercising. I am getting my body read,” Kirkwood told the media outlet. She further pointed out that she’s getting the kitchen area ready as well. “I’m gonna flirt with these guys so much! I want to have them at each other’s throats. I’m gonna go, ‘Show me what you’re about, boys.’”

Along with Kirkwood, fellow The Golden Bachelor Natascha Hardee also said she wouldn’t turn down the leading role in the upcoming spinoff. “I’m in the year of yes, so I’m saying yes,” she said. “That’s why I’m doing this. That’s how I got to be the woman of The Golden Bachelor because I said yes. I’m gonna say yes until I can’t say yes anymore.

Nancy Hulkower, who left The Golden Bachelor on her own, said she’s also interested. “Oh my gosh. Absolutely. Why wouldn’t you?” she asked. “You know what? I’m still pinching myself just for having this opportunity. I’m in a really good, thankful place.”