The Fastest Fast-Food Chains in the US, Ranked by Drive-Thru Speed

When it comes to fast food, some drive-thrus are faster than others. A new report has crowned the king of speed.

The report by Intouch Insights and QSR Magazine analyzed the drive-thru experience at 13 fast-food chains. Each fast-food chain was ranked by three metrics: wait time (the time from entering the drive-thru to ordering), service time (the time from ordering to receiving the food), and total time (the time from entering the drive-thru to receiving the food).

For the fifth year running, Taco Bell has been recognized as the fastest drive-thru, according to the 2025 Drive Thru Report. Need your Doritos Locos Taco fix fast? Expect to wait just 4 minutes and 17 seconds on average.

(Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

“Speed, accuracy, and friendliness remain foundational to success, but at Taco Bell, we see them as part of broader ambition: delivering exceptional hospitality,” Taco Bell’s chief digital and technology officer, Dane Mathews, explained to QSR.

“Today’s drive-thru success isn’t just about how fast or precise the drive-thru is—it’s about how the experience makes you feel,” Mathews continued.

“That’s why we’re focused on metrics that reflect both operational excellence and customer experience. Technology is helping us elevate all of these, but it’s the feeling you leave with that defines a truly great drive-thru.”

The Lowest-Ranked Fast Food Drive-Thru is Also the Most Accurate…

Meanwhile, one of the lowest fast food chains on the list is also one of the most beloved.

Chick-fil-A usually ranks last for total drive-thru time. However, the report noted that Chick-fil-A locations are generally busier and use in-line order-takers instead of a speaker box.

Chick-fil-A Senior Director Monique Birkeli stated the company aims for a “warm, friendly interaction” with customers.“For us, table stakes in the drive-thru today are clear: a remarkable experience that combines efficiency, accuracy, and hospitality every single time.”

Still, an earlier Intouch Insight report this year rated Chick-fil-A as the market’s most accurate, averaging 92% over the past six years.

“Looking ahead, we’re exploring how emerging technologies, such as intelligent queue management and enhanced personalization, could make the experience even more seamless, while keeping hospitality at the heart of it all,” Birkeli added.

(Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A breakdown of the top thirteen fast food drive-thrus is as follows: Taco Bell was the fastest, followed by KFC, Tim Hortons, Arby’s, and Wendy’s. Dunkin’, Burger King, and McDonald’s came next. The slowest restaurants were Starbucks, Dutch Bros, Raising Cane’s, Popeyes, and finally, Chick-fil-A.