The Devil Wears Prada Favorite Hospitalized

A member of the rock band The Devil Wears Prada is recovering after being hospitalized amid a recent European performance.

According to Metal Insider, The Devil Wears Prada bandmates had to cancel their concert in Paris after frontman Mike Hranica dealt with a medical issue. The singer was unable to finish the performance and was sent to the hospital.

The bandmates took to Instagram Stories to reveal they were taking a day off to allow Hranica to recover. This meant their Vienna concert was canceled.

“Our deepest apologies to our friends in Vienna as we are unable to make the show tonight. Mike was hospitalized before we could finish our show in Paris, and we’re taking an additional day of rest to prepare for the rest of the tour supporting Ice Nine Kills. Mike is recuperating.”

The bandmates further shared, ‘We promise we’ll be back in Paris and Vienna next year, we appreciate your understanding and look forward to next time around!”

Hranica’s bandmates did not reveal the reason behind his hospitalization.

The European tour with Ice Nine Kills kicked off days before Hranica’s hospitalization. Hranica and his bandmates showed their excitement by posting a video of their first show performance.

“Rehearsals are done, we don’t stop,” they wrote. “Night one of the @iceninekills tour across Europe and the UK starts now!”

The band is scheduled to perform in Brussels on Nov. 26.

The Devil Wears Prada Frontman Spoke About the Group’s New Album Days Before Hospitalization

Days before his European hospitalization, The Devil Wears Prada frontman Mike Hranica spoke about the band’s new album “Flowers.”

While discussing the album with Metal Insider, Hranica described it as “deeply autobiographical.”

“Not to speak for them, but especially for Jon [Gering] and Jeremy [DePoyster], because for the longest time I formulated, like, every lyric The Devil Wears Prada made,” he explained. “And these days that’s not how it goes. Sometime during the act, really, Jon would just put lyrics to songs he worked on, and they were really good.”

He pointed out that Gering wrote the song “Chemical.”

“So, yeah, I again don’t want to speak too much for them,” Hranica continued. “But it’s deeply autobiographical in terms of coming to terms with contentment, discontentment, anxiety, and stress. Yeah. I wouldn’t call it very conceptual in those regards.”

The new album was released on Nov. 14.