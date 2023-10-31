The Cast Of ‘Friends’ Break Their Silence On Matthew Perry’s Death

Late Matthew Perry’s Friends costars are speaking out about his unexpected passing.

Perry’s passing has left Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer “utterly devastated.”

In a statement to People, the Friends cast wrote, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

They continued, “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

‘Friends’ Co-Creators And Executive Producer’s Heartfelt Statment

The television show’s co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane joined executive producer Kevin Bright to release a separate statement.

The trio wrote, “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing,” they wrote. “It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent.”

Remembering Perry’s performance on the show, they added, “It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.”

Kauffman, Crane, and Bright continued, “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

Other celebrities who have paid tribute to Perry include Gwyneth Paltrow and Maggie Wheeler. Paltrow had a short fling with the actor, while Wheeler played his on-and-off TV girlfriend, Janice.

Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. As reported by People, the actor’s cause of death is pending additional investigation.