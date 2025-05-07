‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Reveals Recent Double Uterus Diagnosis

Former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown announced she has been diagnosed with a rare congenital condition, a double uterus.

The reality TV star spoke about the diagnosis during her appearance on Maria Menounos’ Heal Squad podcast.

The Cleveland Clinic states that those with double uteruses have two separate uterine cavities. Both cavities have their own fallopian tube and ovary. The condition impacts approximately .3% of people worldwide.

Brown revealed she has not undergone exploratory surgery, but pointed out, “It looks like they’re attached in some way, so it’s just almost split.”

She further explained that she was told having a double uterus can “complicate things” when trying to have a baby. This is because her doctors need to determine whether one of her uteri can support the growth of a fetus.

“Is one bigger than the other? Can it hold a baby? Which one’s better?” Hannah said. “There have been cases of people having double uteruses and having babies, and it being perfectly fine. But it was definitely a shock.”

Although she’s not quite ready to think about having a child, Hannah said she is grateful to know about her condition.

“We’ll get there when we get there,” she said. “But to have the knowledge of, ‘Hey, this is something that you’re going to want to take care of when you’re ready for that time, and to not be surprised by it,’ was really helpful. And it took multiple doctors to even get to that.”

Hannah Brown Says She’s Not Concerned About Her Double Uterus

Meanwhile, Hannah Brown explained that rather than worrying about her double uterus, she will focus on her upcoming wedding to fiancé Adam Woolard.

“It’s a whole thing, but there’s been so much going on that I was just like, ‘I need to put that on the shelf. I don’t need to be stressing about that right now,'” she noted.

When asked if becoming a mother is something she wants to be in the future, Hannah said, “I go back and forth. I definitely think I would love to have a child, and I don’t want to miss out on that experience. But I haven’t been quite ready yet, which I think makes sense.”

She further stated, “I want to get married first. I want to be able to do that. I’ve never been to just like, just waiting, waiting, waiting for that to happen. But I do think I’m going to want to have that experience when it’s time.”