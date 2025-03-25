‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Katie Thurston Gets Married Amid Cancer Battle

A little over a month after she revealed she had cancer, The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston revealed she and her fiancé, comedian Jeff Arcuri, got married.

Videos by Suggest

In a recent Instagram post, Thurston shared snapshots of her special day. “We said ‘I do’ on March twenty-two,” she wrote in the caption with a white heart.

Friends, family, and fans commented on Katie and Jeff’s special day. “This makes me so happy,” The Bachelor franchise star Kelley Flanagan commented. “We love you and are so happy for you!”

The Bachelor franchise alum, Susie Evans, posted two red hearts while fellow The Bachelorette alum Jenn Tran wrote, ‘I’m so happy for you two.”

Katie Thurston announced her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis in an emotional Instagram post.

“Jeff took me to Hawaii, and after, we were going to travel the world before planting roots together in NYC finally,” she wrote. “But instead, my Vday was spent coordinating a place to live as I have to go back to LA for more testing and treatment.”

She then stated that she spent her Valentine’s Day figuring out insurance. “I scheduled appointments for another biopsy, fertility, mental health, surgery, as well as meeting with my team to discuss the overall treatment plan, which will include chemo.”

Thurston went on to reflect on the diagnosis. “I experienced a range of emotions over the past two weeks,” she stated. “Despair. Anger. Sadness. Denial. And then strength. Purposeful. Ready. I cried a lot. I tried to even make a video instead of this post and couldn’t.”

Katie Thurston Forced to Stall Her Cancer Treatment After Doctors Discover Spots on Her Liver

Just after she and Jeff Arcuri got married, Katie Thurston revealed that her cancer treatment is being paused after her doctors discovered spots on her liver.

In an Instagram Story post, Thurston said her doctors “seem to be leaning more on the cancer in the liver vs optimistic it was nothing.” If the cancer is in her liver, she will have stage 4 cancer.

In her Instagram broadcast channel Boobie Broadcast, Katie Thurston said her doctors out “two liver lesions” that were lively signs of “metazoic disease.” She noted, “The next step is a biopsy of the liver spots to confirm for sure.”

“Do I cry too much?” she added. “Hyperventilating too much? Not brave enough? I’m here to stay as long as they’ll allow it.”