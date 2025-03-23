‘The Bachelor’ Alum Sean Lowe Seriously Injured During Dog Attacks

Former The Bachelor star Sean Lowe is currently recovering after he was seriously injured during two dog attacks earlier this month.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Mar. 17, Lowe and his wife, Catherine Giudici, opened up about the incident involving their dog, Moose. The boxer was adopted just three months before the attack.

“Our family has been through something pretty traumatic over the weekend,” Sean Lowe said about the dog attack. “We’re torn up about it.”

The former reality TV star said he was home barbecuing with friends when the smoke alarm went off. After grabbing a towel to push the smoke away from the alarm, Moose started to bite and nip at Lowe’s fingers. Lowe noted that it was “something that he does not do.”

However, things took a turn when the boxer started biting at Lowe’s shoes so aggressively that he punctured holes in them. Sean then stated that a “switch flipped” in Moose, causing him to become “an absolute killer.”

“I don’t mean, like, bite and run off like a lot of dogs do when they’re scared or defensive,” Lowe continued. “I mean, attacks me, and I feel him just kind of ripping into the flesh of my arm. At this point, I am doing everything I possibly can just to fend this dog off.”

Lowe recalled “bleeding badly” as he and his friends managed to get Moose into the backyard. “I just see blood squirting,” he said. “Thank god that my friends were there because they were able to rush me to the ER.”

Following the dog attack, Sean Lowe said he received stitches in “five or six different places” on his arm.

Sean Lowe Gets Attacked By His Dog Once Again After Returning From the Hospital

Although he thought he was safe after the first attack, Sean Lowe was attacked by his dog once again after he returned from the hospital.

The family was heading to his parents after the incident.

“We’re getting the kids in the car, and I see Moose running out the front door,” Lowe said. “He made a beeline right at me and just lunged and started attacking me again. He’s ripped my arm open. I’m fighting for my life here. I feel like if this dog gets up, he is going to kill me.”

Sean Lowe said it took everything he had to control the dog amid the second attack. “I’m 220 pounds,” he continued. “If it were anyone else, he would have killed my children or my wife, but I was able to hold him for 10 minutes until the cops came.”

While Lowe was back in the hospital getting stitched up again, Moose was taken to a no-kill shelter to find a new housing option.

Despite being attacked twice, Sean Lowe doesn’t blame the dog. “It’s clear he experienced a lot of trauma before we got him and had something neurologically wrong with him,” Lowe said. “There was something about that smoke alarm that flipped this switch in him.”

Lowe added that Moose was “just an affectionate, lovable Boxer” before the attacks.