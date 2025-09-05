‘The Bachelor’ Alum Reveals Engagement in Intimate Beachside Proposal

A Bachelor alum said “yes” to forever in a romantic beach proposal and wasted no time sharing the love (and the ring) on social media.

Videos by Suggest

On Thursday, Alicia Holloway shared photos of her beach proposal on Instagram, where Juan Matallana proposed with an oval ring.

“A MILLION TIMES YES!!!!!!!!😭💍,” Holloway gushed alongside the sweet snaps. “My best friend, my soulmate, my twin flame, the absolute love of my life. I cannot wait to be your wife!!!!! It’s me and you forever, baby!!!🤍🤍🤍”

Matallana set the stage for a romantic beach picnic, beautifully adorned with flowers, lush greenery, and soft, delicate lighting. Holloway wore an elegant white halterneck dress, while her fiancé opted for a relaxed yet stylish look with a blue linen shirt and matching linen pants.

‘The Bachelor’ Alum Alicia Holloway Shares Video Leading Up to the Big Moment…

Shortly after, Holloway posted a video made days before the proposal. She included several “Is he proposing, or …” statements, sharing her suspicions about the trip to Aruba, staying in “a stunning casita with a picture of us in it,” getting a couple’s massage, going on excursions, and Matallana asking her to wear white for a sunset beach visit.

At the end of the video, she included the proposal clip, showing Matallana on one knee and Holloway excitedly accepting. The couple shared a kiss afterward.

Of course, The Bachelor fans rushed to the comments section to gush over the adorable post.

“You are going to make the absolute most beautiful bride!! Congratulations, love!!” one fan wrote. “My dream!!!! You lucky, lucky lady. Congratulations to you both! So so exciting,” a second fan added. “I’m a silent follower. I’m so happy to see this,” a third fan chimed in.

“He did a wonderful job! Congratulations and wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness,” yet another fan wrote.

According to Bachelor Nation, Holloway and Matallana have been together since 2021. Since then, The Bachelor alum has shared glimpses of their relationship through her social media, documenting their journey with heartfelt posts.