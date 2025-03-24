‘The Bachelor’ Alum Nick Viall’s Wife Natalie Joy Suffers Second Miscarriage

Natalie Joy, the wife of The Bachelor alum Nick Viall, announced she suffered a second miscarriage just months after her first.

In an Instagram Story post over the weekend, Joy shared the emotional news.

“While mourning the loss of our second baby at the beginning of this year, I quickly and very unexpectedly found out I was pregnant again,” she revealed. “It took some time for me to accept what had happened only to be handed another chance so easily. But eventually, I found so much happiness. We were finally in a place of complete and utter gratitude.”

Unfortunately, Joy found out she miscarried again this past week. “I underwent a D&C this time,” she explained. “Which was harder than I imagined.”

Joy then stated she may never feel like herself again after the unexpected miscarriages. “I hope to keep y’all involved whatever that may look like,” she explained. “Going back to squeezing my husband and my sweet angel River Rose, who are truly the reason I have survived this time and time again.”

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy welcomed their first child, River Rose, in February 2024. A couple of months later, during their April 2024 wedding, they exchanged vows. The couple was first romantically linked in July 2020.

Natalie Joy Opened Up About Her First Miscarriage in Late January

During the Jan. 29, 2025 episode of her and Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, Natalie Joy opens up about her first miscarriage.

Referring to the miscarriage as “the biggest heartbreak” of her life, Joy stated, “I’ve never experienced something where I feel so empty inside.”

She further revealed that her sister has had 12 miscarriages. “It’s like you feel sad, and you wanna bother for these people,” she continued. “But you don’t really know the loss that they feel until you go through it yourself.”

Nick Viall then told Natalie Joy that he didn’t know how to react when he heard about the miscarriage. “Even as a father, connecting with your unborn child is a process,” he noted.