The Alleged Beef Between Meghan Markle and Dolly Parton, Explained

Meghan Markle’s team was reportedly “livid” after country queen Dolly Parton gave the duchess the royal cold shoulder.

Parton allegedly declined Markle’s invitation after the “I Will Always Love You’ legend chose not to participate in her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

“Her team was livid,” said celebrity commentator Kinsey Schofield on the podcast The Nerve with Maureen Callahan.

“Because no, they don’t want to risk Dolly’s reputation Q score [and] her popularity by associating with Meghan Markle,” Schofield claimed.

“They knew that this ask was just to give Meghan Markle credibility in this lifestyle space, a space that Dolly does have a lot of credibility in,” she added.

Schofield highlighted Parton’s remarkable success not only in the country music industry but also as a lifestyle icon, celebrated for her diverse range of baking mixes and beauty products.

“Dolly is not only incredibly popular and loved by the general public, but she also is somebody who can float around within these different places,” she explained.

Unsurprisingly, Callahan pulled no punches, calling Parton “authentic” and saying it would have been “spontaneous combustion of good versus evil” if she had appeared with “a fake royal” in her “fake kitchen.”

‘With Love, Meghan’ Production Push Back at Alleged Beef Bewteen Markle and Parton

However, those close to the production of With Love, Meghan pushed back against the claims.

“This story is false,” a spokesperson for production insisted to Page Six. “At no point did anybody from the show’s production or Netflix approach Dolly Parton or her team to appear on With Love, Meghan.”

Markle’s lifestyle series debuted on Netflix in March and was promptly renewed for a second season. Despite Parton’s alleged snub, the show features several notable guests, including Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer, who joined the 43-year-old mom of two for engaging discussions.