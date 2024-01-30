‘That’s So Raven’ Star Orlando Brown Flips Out on Waiter, Gets Kicked Out of Restaurant

Orlando Brown, former star of the Disney hit show That’s So Raven, has found himself back in the headlines… and not for good reason. In a video obtained by TMZ, the one-time child star got into an altercation with a waiter at an upscale Los Angeles restaurant.

“Orlando Brown’s night out for dinner in L.A. came to a chaotic end … because the hotspot restaurant tossed him out when he absolutely flipped out on a staffer,” TMZ wrote.

“Folks who were there say the whole scene started with Orlando acting up at his table. We’re told he was shouting at other patrons, and when staff came over to calm him down, he went off.”

Former #ThatsSoRaven star #OrlandoBrown flipped out on a staffer while out at a restaurant, and got kicked out of the establishment. https://t.co/4XOgvqflE7 pic.twitter.com/nvvMhhcCJq — TMZ (@TMZ) January 29, 2024

Orlando Brown Kicked Out of Tao in Los Angeles

But the saga didn’t end there. Things escalated between Brown and the staffer so much that he had to be escorted outside of the restaurant.

TMZ also reported that the former child star was “calling [the waiter] a bunch of names and screaming obscenities before security escorted him off the property.”

And before exiting the upscale establishment he made a grand exit. First, he apologized but immediately retracted.

“In the end, Orlando made a grand exit,” TMZ added. “Loudly telling the restaurant, “Everybody enjoy your night, I’m sorry for f****ing up your s***… F*** everybody!!!”

Dr. Phil Offers Advice to Former Child Star

Brown at one point was one of the biggest child stars. He appeared in major on-screen productions in the 90’s such as “Family Matters” and the film “Major Payne.” But since Brown has found himself amid negative press and several run-ins with the law. During an appearance on Dr. Phil in 2018, Brown revealed that he has struggled with addiction.

“A lot of drinking is what happened,” Brown said. “I was drinking a lot. I just found myself in a dark place because I couldn’t really find everybody. It’s kind of like looking for your keys, when you stop looking, they’re right there type of deal. I started to realize what was in front of me. From there, now I’m good.”

During the appearance, Dr. Phil noted that he believes that the actor’s appearance has caused ‘neurological disruptions’ in his life.

“I think there’s a real good chance that what you’ve been through has caused you to have some neurological disruptions,” Dr. Phil said.

“I think you need some treatment for that, and in a very short time, you can get back to being the Orlando that has been so successful in your life.”