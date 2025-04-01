‘That ’90s Show’ Actress Kira Kosarin Is ‘Summer Sweet’ in New Photo

That 90s Show star Kira Kosarin recently set social media ablaze, sharing stunning snapshots that had fans swooning.

Kosarin lit up Instagram with her summer vibes while the rest of us mere mortals cling to our blankets, battling the final boss of winter. Rub it in, Kira!

Kosarin started off her photo dump in style, rocking a black bikini top and swim skirt from Stefania Frangista. The 27-year-old leaned back laughing, oval shades on, and her brunette locks pulled back effortlessly. With her toned legs, sun-kissed glow, and sculpted midsection stealing the spotlight, it’s safe to say she was owning the summer vibes.

Other snaps of the stunning actress captured her soaking up balcony vibes in a chic outfit that flaunted her toned midriff, nailing the classic bathroom mirror selfie, and strutting down the sidewalk with a tote full of flowers.

The adorable photo dump also featured The Thundermans actress picking out flowers, marveling at some strawberries, and proudly flaunting her latest cookbook haul.

“Summer sweet in the dead of winter,” Kosarin wrote alongside the series of snaps.

Kira Kosarin Fan React to Her ‘Summer Sweet’ Photo Dump

Of course, Kosarin’s 9 million Instagram followers flooded the comments, losing their minds over the candid snapshots.

“Nice pictures Kira!! u do leave a bit of summer charm in this type of weather,” one fan gushed. “Great pictures Kira and you look so beautiful!!!” a second fan added. “It only looks like summer cuz of that smile, I swear,” a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, Kosarin is back in action as Phoebe Thunderman, the role that put her on the Nickelodeon map, in the new spin-off The Thundermans: Undercover. This time, Phoebe’s all grown up and juggling double-duty as an art teacher at Secret Shores School (ironic, considering her lack of artistic talent in the original series) and fighting crime as one half of the Thunder Twins.

The Thundermans: Undercover is currently airing on Nickelodeon.