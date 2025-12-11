‘That ’70s Show’ Alum Calls out Neighbors During Rant About Becoming HOA President

A That ’70s Show star has a different view of her neighbors after becoming the president of her neighborhood’s HOA board.

While appearing on Today earlier this week, Mila Kunis spoke about her duties on the HOA board. “All people do is complain,” she explained. “All I get is complaints all day long. No one ever goes, ‘You know what? Thank you so much.’ For Anything. Ever!”

The That ’70s Show alum further revealed how she became the HOA board’s president.

“No one else wanted it,” she said. “It is a really thankless job.”

Continuing to rant about her neighbors’ attitudes towards the HOA board, Kunis stated, “No one acknowledges emails, by the way. They think it’s a mass email, so I don’t get an acknowledgement. I worked hard! ChatGPT and I worked really hard at putting that email together.”

No One Responds to Her Just Because She’s a Well-Known Actress

Luckily for her, Kunis only handles eight houses and has a friend on the HOA board who helps her.

“Recently, I had to text my friend who lives in the neighborhood, and I was like, ‘You need to reply to my email,'” she recalled. “So that I can encourage other people to acknowledge my email.”

However, Kunis pointed out in a separate interview that her celebrity status doesn’t help her get her neighbors to respond to her emails.

“They’re desensitized!” she told The Wall Street Journal earlier this month. “The funnier part is when I have to call someone to look at the road because it is eroding or something, and then they show up and start laughing. I’m like, ‘I know this is ridiculous, but please, can you give me a quote on this?'”

Kunis, who is married to fellow That ’70s Show actor Ashton Kutcher, noted that, aside from the HOA board struggles, her life is pretty average.

“I wake up every day at 6:15. First thing I do is turn my alarm off,” she added. “I make myself a cup of coffee and make the kids their breakfast and lunch, then Ashton takes them to the bus. It’s very laid-back.”

