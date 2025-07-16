Texas Woman Allegedly Planned To Murder Ex-Husband With Box Of Chocolates In Parker County

A 63-year-old Texas woman, Pamela Jean Stanley, is accused of planning to murder her ex-husband. Allegedly, Stanley planned to use fentanyl-infused chocolates to carry out her deadly deed.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC5, the incident occurred on May 30. At the time, Stanley allegedly drove from her Coleman home to the Scottish Motel in Weatherford to purchase powder fentanyl.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) detailed that they were made aware of an alleged plan developed by Stanley to murder her ex-husband, Jeffrey Kauth. The PCSO stated in a release that she told an acquaintance she planned to inject the powdered fentanyl in a “high-end box of chocolates.”

To conceal her identity, Stanley allegedly planned to make it appear as if a travel agency had sent the box of chocolates. The “gift” was meant to congratulate Kauth for her recent engagement, and it would have come with a “honeymoon incentive offer.”

Eventually, as per the PCSO, Stanley obtained what she believed to be fentanyl at the Scottish Motel parking lot. Unbeknownst to her, the individual who sold her the “fentanyl” was actually an undercover deputy.

After the deputy left the area, Pamela Jean Stanley was arrested. Authorities also found that the woman was allegedly in possession of 9.5 grams of methamphetamine.

On July 11, Stanley was indicted for criminal solicitation with intent to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. She remains in jail on a $450,000 bond.

‘An Ingenious Plan’

Despite the plan that could have ended his life, Jeffrey Kauth called Stanley’s alleged machination “ingenious.”

“I would have probably ate the chocolates,” Kauth said, as per NBC 5. “My fiancé would have ate the chocolate, but even worse, we have two minor children here. I’m sure they would have eaten some as well, and she has no remorse.”

As reported by WFAA, Kauth has been living in fear for about a year following his divorce from Stanley in 2019. He installed security cameras around his house and even built a “dummy” with his hat. Furthermore, he placed it in his kitchen as a decoy. Reportedly, he heard rumors of Stanley allegedly hiring a hitman.

Now with his ex-wife behind bars, Kauth is relieved and rests much easier. However, the sweet treats are now banned at the Kauth residence.

“I’ll never look at a box of chocolates the same,” Kauth told WFAA.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.