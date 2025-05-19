Former NFL Player Arrested In Major Human Trafficking Operation, Allegedly Left Son In Car To Solicit Prostitute

In a Florida sting operation labeled “Operation Fool Around and Find Out,” more than 250 people were arrested to fight human trafficking. Among those arrested is Adarius Taylor, a former NFL player, who allegedly solicited a prostitute at the site of the operation, leaving his six-year-old outside in his car.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office conducted the operation from May 2 to May 10. This coordinated effort also included the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security, and ICE.

During a press conference held on Friday, May 16, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd spoke about some of the more than 250 suspects who were arrested. Among them is Taylor, who played for the Carolina Panthers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Cleveland Browns in an NFL career that lasted from 2014 to 2020.

Judd stated during the press conference that Taylor had allegedly arrived at the site of the sting operation, a hotel, leaving his six-year-old son alone in his vehicle on May 8. As per Marca, Taylor had allegedly responded to a fake ad online, promising escort services in exchange for money. Once inside, he allegedly solicited a prostitute, who turned out to be an undercover deputy.

“Obviously he must have hit one too many people as a linebacker,” Judd said of Taylor. “His brain cells are scrambled.”

Adarius Taylor was promptly arrested and charged with felony negligent child abuse without bodily harm and misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution. His six-year-old was recovered by the Florida Department of Children and Families. According to the Sentinel, the agency also assisted in the operation.

Suspects Charged

A total of 255 people were arrested, including Taylor. Out of those, 144 were charged with solicitation of prostitutes, 93 with offering to commit prostitution, 10 with prostitution related offenses, and 11 with traveling to meet a minor for sex or other sex crimes. A total of 36 suspects were undocumented migrants.

Judd praised ICE for its role during the sting operation. He said that “they have a mission from the President of the United States.”

Additionally, four people were identified by authorities as being possible victims of human trafficking and offered services.

Finally, Sheriff Judd encouraged authorities to carry out similar sting operations such as “Operation Fool Around and Find Out.” According to him, this won’t be the only operation he will undertake.

“A word to the wise: There’ll be another one,” Judd said. “Fool around and find out. See you later.”