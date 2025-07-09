Florida Man Allegedly Stole Tour Train And Picked Up Passengers In Met-Fueled Birthday Celebration In Key West

In a very extremely reckless and dangerous birthday celebration, a 57-year-old man, Jonathan Patrick Winslow, allegedly stole a tour train and picked up passengers while being high on meth.

According to an arrest report obtained by WPLG, the incident occurred on Friday, July 4, Winslow’s birthday.

At around 11:30 a.m., police officers responded to the Conch Tour Train Depot located on Staples Avenue in Key West, Florida. They had received a report that one of their tour trains had been stolen. The train’s GPS showed the train around downtown.

At the train depot, the report details that Winslow had left his Kia running. Inside the vehicle, rock music was playing on the radio.

One of the employees told police officers that Winslow came to the depot and claimed that he was a former employee. He asked for a tour of the train he allegedly stole. Then, he would take off, leaving the employee “confused,” thinking that Winslow had been authorized to leave with the vehicle, as per the report.

Train Found, Suspect Arrested

As he had no authorization whatsoever, police intervened. The stolen Conch Train was found near Duval and United streets, according to the police. It is alleged that Winslow even managed to pick “two random strangers” during his impromptu tour ride.

Eventually, Winslow was found at the Southernmost Point Buoy. Police noted that Winslow appeared excited and was talking fast. When told he was going to be charged, Winslow allegedly told police that he had only “borrowed” the train, claiming, once again, that he was a former employee.

Winslow also said, as per the report, that it was his birthday. It was confirmed that July 4 is, in fact, his birthday.

However, celebrations were cut short after he was transported to a local jail. While being searched by a corrections deputy, a pipe was allegedly found in Winslow’s pocket.

Winslow claimed that it was a weed pipe. Contrary to his birth date, that was false, according to police. It was actually a methamphetamine pipe.

As a result of the bizarre succession of events, Jonathan Patrick Winslow was charged with burglary, grand theft auto, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Key West Jail on a $60,000 bond.