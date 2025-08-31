Texas Teen Who Allegedly Opened Fire At Family Baptism, Killing The Baby’s Father, Claims Self-Defense

A Texas teenager, 19-year-old Leonardo Asis Campos Torres, is accused of fatally shooting a family member during a baptism celebration. The family member in question, Cristian Gabriel Montes, 35, was the father of the baptized child.

As reported by Fox 4, citing the Balch Springs Police Department, the incident occurred on July 27, 2025. Police responded at around 12:26 a.m. to a Peachtree Road residence after receiving a shooting report.

Upon arrival, they found Montes, who had suffered from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. Witnesses identified Torres as the alleged shooter, and he was placed under arrest.

Reportedly, Torres and Montes are related to each other, although their exact relationship is unknown. They were both at the Peachtree Road residence to celebrate Montes’s son’s baptism.

At one moment, however, Torres allegedly began firing a handgun near his parked Chevrolet Tahoe, as per the Bradenton Herald. This didn’t sit well with Montes, who eventually confronted Torres.

This confrontation shortly after turned into an altercation and then into a full-blown physical fight, according to a police affidavit. It was during that fight that Torres allegedly drew his handgun and fatally shot Montes multiple times.

Alleged Admission, Self-Defense Claim

After his arrest and in a post-Miranda interview, Leonardo Asis Campos Torres allegedly admitted to the shooting, claiming he had acted in self-defense. According to police, he decided to shoot when he was physically assaulted, grabbing a 9mm and opening fire.

His mugshot shows him with a bloodied and bruised face, possibly caused during the struggle. Authorities have yet to confirm how exactly Torres was injured in such a manner.

After Montes was transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, where he ultimately died, doctors determined he had sustained at least two gunshot wounds, Fox 4 reported.

Given the nature of the wounds, police believe Montes was shot potentially after turning away or while falling. Additionally, police found spent shell casings near Torres’ Chevrolet Tahoe, from where he was allegedly firing during the evening.

Torres is charged with murder and is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail, according to The Independent. His bond was set at $500,000.