Wisconsin Man Fatally Shot Ex-Girlfriend, A Mother Of 8, Because The ‘Devil’ Told Him To

A 54-year-old Wisconsin man, Ronald Fuller, will spend decades behind bars for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend, a mother of eight, LaKeyshia Timmons. After his arrest, Fuller told police that the “devil” told him to walk to Timmons’ residence, where she was fatally shot by him.

As reported by Fox 6, Fuller was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on August 27. He previously pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide back on April 7 to Timmons’ 2023 death.

By pleading guilty, prosecutors reduced the original charge of first-degree reckless homicide. If he had gone to trial, he could have potentially been sentenced to up to 60 years behind bars.

During Fuller’s sentencing, Timmons’ family members were present in court.

“She should still be here, her absence is loud,” Timmons’ daughter, Latanilia, said. “We have each other and we’re going to get through it. But I feel like it is what it is. I don’t care for him.”

Timmons’ mother, also called Latanilia, as per Fox 6, shared that she still struggles with her daughter’s death.

“It will never bring my daughter back,” the mother said. “I still wake up through the night waiting on her phone calls. I wake up every night waiting on her phone calls knowing she’s never coming back.”

Fatal Shooting

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred back on April 1, 2024. At around 7:33 a.m., Milwaukee Police Department officers responded to a N. 18th Street residence following a shooting report.

Upon arrival, officers found LaKeyshia Timmons, having suffered two gunshot wounds to her abdomen, caused by a single bullet. Despite life-saving efforts carried out by the Milwaukee Fire Department, she was declared deceased.

One of Timmons’ sons, referred to as “AT,” described waking up to the sound of six to seven gunshots. Horrified, he found her mother lying on the ground in front of the house. At the same time, he saw someone walking away from her mother.

That someone was Fuller, Timmons’ ex-boyfriend, with whom she shared three children.

Video footage obtained by police shows the chilling moment in which Fuller shoots Timmons. Moments before opening fire, Timmons tried to reason with him, saying that she was his “Babby Momma,” asking him to “stop playing.” After she was shot by Fuller, Timmons said, “Ron, why did you do that, man?”

The ‘Devil’ Made Him Do It

Ronald Fuller was arrested shortly after the shooting. In an interview with detectives, he said he had no reason for the shooting and had no answer as to why he did it. Bizarrely, he told detectives, as per the affidavit, that the “devil made him walk over” to Timmons’ residence.

According to him, he only wanted to wound her to “take care of the kids.” He, however, saying he was “nervous,” also said that his “aim was off.”

A GoFundMe set up by Timmons’ daughter revealed that, before the shooting, LaKeyshia Timmons, a mother of eight, had obtained full custody of the three children she shared with Fuller.

“[She] was excited to move on from the mental, physical, and emotional abuse and trauma that has suffered at the hand of Ronald,” the fundraiser read.