Texas Sisters Accused Of Torturing 12-Year-Old Girl After Child Escaped Allegedly Abusive Uncle

Two Texas sisters, Brenda and Tania Garcia, 38 and 37, respectively, are accused of abusing and torturing a 12-year-old girl. Allegedly, the sisters started the abuse shortly after taking in the girl, who had escaped from her uncle, accused of sexually abusing her.

According to a release issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the investigation began on September 28. At the time, MCSO deputies and detectives responded to a call for service after the 12-year-old disclosed “ongoing physical and sexual abuse.”

Upon arrival, they found the girl suffering from extensive injuries. She had escaped from her home, KHOU reported. Hospital doctors then determined that her injuries were consistent with abuse and malnutrition.

The girl accused Brenda and Tania Garcia of holding her captive, torturing her, and starving her.

Alleged Abuse And Torture

Court documents obtained by KHOU detailed that the 12-year-old used to live with her uncle. Reportedly, her biological mother lives in another country. The man, unnamed, allegedly sexually abused her in Houston.

At one point, the girl sought help from Brenda, whose daughter knew the uncle, ABC13 reported. Her help request was answered, and the Garcia sisters took the girl in. Tragically, that’s when the abuse allegedly started at their Conroe house.

Heartbreaking and shocking documents cited by KHOU detailed the excruciating punishment that the 12-year-old suffered for months, allegedly at the hands of Brenda and Tania Garcia.

The girl told the MCSO that she had been strangled with a belt, forced to strip and ordered to bark like a dog, beaten with sticks, photographed while naked, zip-tied to a chair and table, starved, and forced to eat off the floor, court documents said.

Brenda and Tania Garcia were arrested and charged with injury to a child, unlawful restraint, and invasive visual recording. They are being held at Montgomery County Jail on $200,000 bonds, Law & Crime reported. It is unclear if charges have been filed against the girl’s uncle.

“The safety and well-being of children will always be my highest priority,” Montgomery County Sheriff Doolittle said. “This case is deeply disturbing, but it also highlights the importance of community awareness and the courage it takes to speak up. Together, we can protect the most vulnerable among us and ensure that justice is served.”