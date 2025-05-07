Texas Police Searching For Missing Girl After 7-Year-Old Starving Sister Found Locked In Closet

Police in Austin, Texas, are searching for a missing girl who was last seen by family and friends almost seven years ago.

Videos by Suggest

The Austin Police Department posted a news release about the case on May 6. APD explains that they are searching for a missing 9-year-old child, Ava Marie Gonzalez. Family members reportedly last saw the youngster when she was only two years old in December 2017.

Ava’s whereabouts were brought into question when police arrested her mother, Virginia Gonzalez, on April 24, 2025. She was charged with Serious Injury to a Child. According to a conference by the APD, officers responded to a report about a seven-year-old child who was “locked in a closet and starving” on April 3. Officers reportedly removed the girl from the residence, and she is recovering in a local hospital.

Authorities discovered six other children in the home who all appeared healthy. However, the eighth, Ava, was nowhere to be found. Investigators are “seriously concerned” about Ava’s welfare given the situation at home and the condition in which authorities found the 7-year-old.

Considering the significant passage of time, details on what Ava looks like now are limited. The APB describes her as a Hispanic female of unknown height or weight with brown eyes and straight brown hair. They are asking for any details that may help ascertain Ava’s whereabouts.

The Child Was Never Reported Missing To Authorities

After the press conference, Detective Russell Constable answered several questions. One person asked, “When was Ava officially reported missing? And was she reported missing seven years ago?” Constable replied, “She was not reported missing ever, by anybody.” When pressed about whether the police believe she is still alive, he said, “We just don’t know where she is right now, and that’s what we are trying to figure out. Her current status, where she is, and if she’s healthy.” He also explained that the father is currently unidentified.

Another person asked if any family members were concerned after not seeing Ava for so long. Constable replied, “She [Virginia] has provided conflicting information to many different family members, so we are hoping to get more information and try to figure out where she is.” The detective also explained that the Police department does not believe Ava or any of the children found at the home were ever enrolled in school.