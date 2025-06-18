6-Year-Old Brutally Mauled By Pit Bull After Mom And 2 Men Handcuffed Him In Savannah, Ohio

A 6-year-old boy in Ashland County, Ohio, barely survived the brutal attack of a pit bull, being violently mauled by the dog. The boy was handcuffed at the time of the attack, and now his mother, Angelina Williams, and two other men, Taylor Marvin Brown and Robert Michalski, Jr., have been convicted of crimes related to the incident.

According to a release issued by Ashland County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher R. Tunnell, the incident occurred on August 17. 2024. The boy, alongside his sister, was “periodically restrained” at Michalski’s home with handcuffs and other devices.

During the day of the incident, while the 6-year-old was restrained, he was attacked by a pit bull. As a result, he sustained serious injuries, but he ultimately survived the brutal mauling.

PEOPLE reported that, following the incident, Michalski, the pit bull’s owner, fled the scene with the dog. He was eventually detained alongside the animal days later, as they were hiding in a cubbyhole.

Angelina Williams, Taylor Marvin Brown, her partner, and Robert Michalski, Jr., were charged in connection with the animal attack.

Verdict Reached

Months later, on June 10, 2025, the trial began a verdict was reached on June 13. Michalski was found guilty of two counts of complicity to commit endangering children and tampering with evidence. He was acquitted of kidnapping, additional endangering children charges, and possession of criminal tools.

Williams, the children’s mother, pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, endangering children, obstruction of justice, and possessing criminal tools on May 12, 2025. Marvin-Brown pleaded guilty to the same charges on April 21, 2025.

Williams will be sentenced on June 30, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Marvin-Brown will be sentenced on July 14, 2025, at 9 a.m.

Finally, Michalski’s sentencing will take place on July 21, 2025, at 3 p.m. in the Ashland County Court of Common Pleas. He faces up to nine years in prison.

The 6-year-old boy fully recovered following the violent animal attack. As per the prosecuting attorney’s release, he and his sister, who was not physically harmed, are now residing together with a legal custodian. The release states that both children are “receiving appropriate support and protection.”