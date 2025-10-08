Texas Mother Allegedly Killed 2 Of Her Children And Said They ‘Were With The Devil’

A 31-year-old Texas woman, Oninda Romelus, is accused of shooting her four children, killing two of them in Angleton. Allegedly, during an interview with the police, Romelus said that her children “were with the devil.”

Videos by Suggest

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 4. Deputies with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a shooting at around 4:48 a.m. at a Oasis convenience store in Angleton.

Upon arrival, responding deputies observed a white car in front of the Oasis gas station. All doors were opened, and a “small child’s body” lay on the ground behind the vehicle. A responding investigator found a white sheet covering the body on the passenger side of the car.

Allegedly, Romelus had shot her four children, killing her 13-year-old son and 3-year-old girl. Her two remaining children, an 8-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl, were airlifted to a Houston hospital, where they remain in stable condition. As per the BCSO, the deputies’ quick actions saved at least one of the children.

Disturbing Statements

Deputies had detained Oninda Romelus and, after being Mirandized, the responding investigator attempted to talk with her. While she answered, she wasn’t making any sense, the complaint said.

While in an interview room, after being asked twice why she called 911, Romelus allegedly answered, “Instead of them doing it to me, I’m gonna do it to them.” When asked what she meant, Romelus said, “Kill them all,” the complaint added.

The document added that, when asked again why she called 911, Romelus said she didn’t, that she called the “devil.” Further confusing answers bewildered the investigators. However, when asked where her children were, Romelus said that “they were with the devil,” the complaint added.

When asked what she meant by that statement, she allegedly answered, “they’re dead” and “cause you can’t take me without me taking you,” adding that her four children were “dead to her.”

Oninda Romelus was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $14 million.

“This tragedy has shaken our community, and we are all feeling the loss.” Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman said. “I’m proud of the deputies whose quick response made a difference, and I want to thank the people of Brazoria County and surrounding areas for their prayers and support for these children and our first responders.”