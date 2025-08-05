Texas Mother Accused Of Planning Terrorist Attack With 13-Year-Old Son Allegedly Pointed Shotgun At Infant

A 33-year-old Texas mother, Ashley Pardo, was accused of planning a terrorist attack with her 13-year-old son. Now, she is also being accused of pointing a shotgun at a then-11-month-old girl, taking a photo, and sending it to the baby’s father.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT, the photo was allegedly taken and sent by Pardo back in March 2023. The document alleged that photos of her pointing the shotgun at the infant’s head were found on her phone.

According to the affidavit, Pardo is seen having her finger on the shotgun’s trigger guard, and the infant girl is seen reaching toward its barrel.

Allegedly, the woman sent the photo to the girl’s father and said that the infant was being a “brat.” Then, the document stated that Pardo texted the father, “Tell her to keep being bad.”

As a result, Ashley Pardo was arrested on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence.

However, this is not the first time that the San Antonio mother has been arrested.

Son Charged With Terrorism

An arrest affidavit obtained by KENS5 detailed that Ashley Pardo allegedly helped her 13-year-old son, who is said to have a “fascination with past mass shooters,” to carry out a terrorist attack.

Back in May 2025, the teen, a Jeremiah Rhodes Middle School student, was detained on campus and charged with terrorism. As per KSAT, the teen had arrived at the school campus “wearing a mask, camouflage jacket, and tactical pants.”

This incident came following several concerning signs allegedly involving the teen. As per KENS5, the boy previously made “concerning drawings” at the middle school back in January. An affidavit alleged that the boy drew a map that was labeled “suicide route.”

Then, in April, the teen was suspended after he researched New Zealand mosque shootings on his school-issued computer.

The day he was arrested, May 12, one of the boy’s relatives, with whom he had been staying at the time, contacted authorities. She had allegedly found several items at the home. Among those items, according to arrest documents, were loaded magazines and an improvised explosive device.

Furthermore, the woman told detectives that, before going to school, the boy allegedly said he was “going to be famous,” and mentioned the “14 words,” a white supremacist slogan.

Aiding In The Commission Of Terrorism

The teen allegedly admitted to police that Ashley Pardo, his mother, had helped him get ammunition and other items such as a tactical vest, a tactical helmet, and other pieces of army clothing.

Then, following the teen’s arrest, Pardo allegedly told police that she had been made aware of her son’s threats. However, the affidavit said that the mother had expressed support for the teen’s concerning drawings and writings.

Ashley Pardo was charged at the time with aiding in the commission of terrorism. She was released from jail on a $75,000 bond. However, she is now back in jail, with her new bond set at $45,000. Should she bond out, she will have to wear an ankle monitor and have no contact with her children.

The 13-year-old remains in custody.