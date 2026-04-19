justin-theroux-and-wife-nicole-brydon-bloom-welcome-baby

Justin Theroux and his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, just welcomed their first child together, taking to Instagram to share the big baby news.

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Bloom shared the news with a black-and-white photo of Theroux cuddling their newborn son. The baby, whose name is still under wraps, was pictured snoozing in a light-colored onesie.

“He’s here 🕊️ we are so in love,” Bloom wrote alongside the sweet shot.

The photo was shared about two months after the couple’s baby shower at Jac’s on Bond in New York. A source told PEOPLE that it was an “intimate celebration” and “perfect” for the expecting parents.

“Rather than a traditional baby shower, they gathered for a more intimate celebration. It was perfect,” the insider told the outlet. “Nicole looked stunning. They both seemed very happy. Guests enjoyed cocktails and small bites.”

Justin Theroux and Wife Nicole Brydon Bloom Revealed the Upcoming Baby in December

The actor and screenwriter, 54, announced the baby news back in December, sharing a series of shots on Instagram, including an adorable selfie of the soon-to-be parents. Bloom, 32, revealed her baby bump in the snap, which appeared to have been taken before the New York premiere of Song Sung Blue.



“What an incredible holiday season so far…” Theroux captioned the post.

Theroux and Bloom began dating in 2023 and married in March 2025. Theroux was previously married to Jennifer Aniston, 57, from 2015 to 2018.





