Texas Man Won’t Face Charges For Killing Another Over A Parking Spot

A man from Houston, Texas, who shot and killed an Afghan refugee over a parking spot dispute won’t face any charges. The family of the victim, who was a father of two, is furious, according to the New York Post.

Man Walks Free After Fatally Shooting Another Over A Parking Spot

Abdul Rahman Waziri fled his native country after the Taliban took over. He had worked with the U.S. Special Forces beforehand, according to ABC13. Then, on the night of April 27, on Ocee Street, the 31-year-old was gunned down over a parking spot.

“He came here to be safe, and here, when he came, this happened to him,” said Abdullah Khan, the victim’s brother.

The shooter, who came forward the night of the shooting, claimed he shot in self-defense. This led to the District Attorney’s Office not placing any charges. More recently, the NY Post obtained video surveillance footage of the incident.

It tells a completely different story, where the shooter was the aggressor. It took place in a parking lot of the apartment complex where both men lived.

“We believe this was a public execution,” said the Waziri family’s attorney, Omar Khawaja. “There’s no other way to call it.” Khawaja mentioned that Waziri had driven in the check his mail. That’s when the shooter got angry about where Waziri chose to park.

Witnesses said they saw the aggressor vandalize Waziri’s car. A physical brawl then broke out between the two men. “After the altercation is already over and Mr. Waziri is walking back to his car, shooter grabs a gun and murders him,” said Khawaja. “He executes him in cold blood.”

All the police did was take a statement from the shooter before they released him. Community leaders are not happy about this either, as he is still living in that apartment complex.

“Everybody was afraid that if the murderer is living amongst us, he killed somebody yesterday and he’s back here today,” said Afghan community leader Omer Yousafzai.

Now, the family just wants the man arrested for his crime. This new video shows even more proof of who was to blame.