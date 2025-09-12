Texas Man Killed Taqueria Owner After Being Confronted For Slamming Door

A 54-year-old Texas man, Scotty Goble, will spend almost two decades behind bars for murdering taqueria owner Heriberto Ramirez Jr., 38. Goble fatally shot Ramirez after the latter confronted him over his son slamming a door.

As reported by CBS19, Goble was convicted of second-degree murder on Monday, September 8. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison the following day. He was originally charged with first-degree murder, but a jury found that Goble had acted in “sudden passion” in Ramirez’s 2024 shooting death.

“I don’t feel like justice was served,” Ramirez’s widow, Amanda, said, as per KTRE. “That’s not enough. Even if he would’ve gotten life, that still would’ve never been enough for me. Because nothing is going to bring my husband back. We have to live the rest of our lives with pain and misery without Eddie.”

Goble pleaded not guilty on August 26 and later argued self-defense. If he had been convicted of first-degree murder, he would’ve faced five to 99 years to life in prison.

Door Slammed, Fatal Shooting

The incident occurred back on October 11, 2024. At the time, Scotty Goble was with his two sons and his 9-month-old daughter at a Junior’s Taqueria in Tyler, Texas. At one point, according to police, Goble started an argument over a drink order.

The argument escalated when Goble exited the store. One of his sons, Justin, slammed the door as they exited. In response, Ramirez and his brother Edgar followed the family, which led to a physical fight. Goble placed his 9-month-old child in a car seat near the door as the fight broke out.

Goble claimed that Ramirez had allegedly threatened to kill him and his family. At one point, according to Justin’s testimony in court, he grabbed a gun from his vehicle and, when he was punched to the ground, Goble shot Ramirez in the stomach.

Amanda Ramirez, Heriberto’s wife, testified that she was waiting to go to a football game when she received the news of the shooting. Her husband’s death has left their two daughters, aged 6 and 9, devastated.

“Our home was full of love, laughter, and music. And we still need him,” Amanda said. “Now, I have to raise them by myself. My husband was at work—he should’ve been able to come home. My husband left a legacy of love.”