Texas Man Discovers His Ex Married Him Without His Consent After They Broke Up

A 42-year-old Texas man was shocked to learn that he was married to his ex-fiancée days after breaking up with her. In an unusual turn of events, the woman, Kristin Marie Spearman, allegedly managed to secure a wedding without the groom present.

According to Fox 44, the incident began when the man contacted Beverly Hills police. Police Chief Kory Martin was shocked to learn what had taken place, as the man explained he had received a marriage certificate on Friday, June 13. He had not consented to getting married and was not present at the ceremony.

To Martin, the incident was unprecedented.

“I don’t I don’t think in 23 years I’ve ever heard of anybody who managed somehow to get married to someone who wasn’t present for a ceremony,” Martin added.

The man explained that, while he and Spearman had secured a marriage license on June 2, he ended up breaking up with her before the wedding. The marriage certificate, bizarrely, arrived at his home.

“At first, we were really considering that it may be some forged documents,” Chief Martin said.

However, during the investigation, it was found that a pastor had certified the marriage without the groom being present. Then, Spearman allegedly filed the certificate at the County Clerk’s Office.

Married Without Consent

Understandably, the victim was shocked by his impromptu marital status. Questions regarding his property and safety arose.

“I’ve talked to the victim,” Chief Martin said. “He’s going through a significant process to try to have to fix this at this point.” Martin added that, most likely, the process will be “quite lengthy.”

Chief Martin then tried to understand how a marriage of this nature could have taken place.

“I had to do some research on this,” Martin added. “Going through the family code and looking at the sections of marriage, there was only one caveat that I could locate, which was, active military overseas unable to make it.”

However, in those specific cases, a proxy stand-in was required. However, in this particular case, a proxy “wouldn’t have worked,” which makes the case even more baffling.

With the assistance of the Hewitt Police Department, Kristin Marie Spearman was arrested and charged with third-degree felony stalking. He was booked into the McLennan County Jail.