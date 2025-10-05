Texas Man Allegedly Fired Gun At Bar After Patron Looked At Him The Wrong Way

A 53-year-old Texas man, David Callum, is accused of opening fire at a North Richland Hills bar. Allegedly, Callum became “agitated” after a patron looked at him the wrong way, which led to the shooting.

According to an initial release issued by the North Richland Hills Police Department (NRHPD), the incident occurred on September 28. At around 10 p.m., NRHPD officers responded to the Rufe Snow Drive bar after receiving reports of multiple shots being fired inside the bar.

Upon arrival, responding police officers found that multiple patrons at The Thirsty Turtle bar had “secured” the alleged shooter, Callum. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident, and Callum was arrested and booked into the North Richland Hills Joint Detention Center.

An update issued by the NRHPD announced that David Callum was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a weapon where prohibited.

An ‘Agitated’ Man

According to the police, Callum became “agitated” when he noticed someone was looking at him. At the time, he was watching, alongside the other patrons, the football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers, which ended in a tie, 40-40.

After reportedly noticing that someone was suspiciously looking at him, Callum is accused of confronting the patron. Then, an argument ensued. This led to Callum allegedly opening fire inside the bar during the disturbance.

The update detailed that only one shot was fired at the bar. This contrasts with the first report that multiple shots had been fired.

After appearing before the judge and being charged, Callum was booked into the Tarrant County Jail.

This incident comes weeks after a Honduran man, Jose Osman Aguilar Cantillano, allegedly killed two and injured four in a bar shooting in Colony Ridge, Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Cantillano, an illegal immigrant, allegedly shot up the bar on September 7. Deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office found six victims, with two of them eventually succumbing to their injuries.

Cantillano has yet to be arrested, and he was added to the Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. He has been arrested in the past for assault causing bodily injury and multiple DUIs.