Texas Gunman Kills 3 In Multi-City Shooting

A gunman in Texas fatally shot three people throughout several cities before turning the gun on himself. According to the New York Post, the Sugar Land Police Department, in a press release, confirmed the shooting just before 1 PM local time on Wednesday, October 8, with a female victim who sustained several gunshot wounds.

The victim was in the driver’s seat of a white SUV that had gone off the road. Two civilian witnesses helped perform lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to help, as she was pronounced deceased at Ben Taub Hospital.

Although officers at first thought it was a simple road rage incident, they discovered that the victim had a relationship with the suspect. “The victim’s family has been notified by SLPD detectives,” it said.

This wasn’t the only incident. Half an hour later, around 1:30 PM, the suspect was located in a gray Ford Escape in an altercation with a mechanic shop worker. This was in southwest Houston, a mere 10 minutes away from the previous crime scene.

Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson told reporters via KPRC about this new information. The suspect allegedly shot at the worker, as well as another man who was filming the ordeal.

This was all happening while the gunman drove away. Both tragically didn’t survive the shooting. According to family members who spoke with KHOU, one of the victims was the body shop’s owner, a 35-year-old man.

The gunman soon left the scene and drove two and a half miles north. Officers later found the suspected shooter dead inside his vehicle. They believe that he died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Although we know the gunman’s connection to the first victim, we don’t know if he had a relationship with the two others. We also don’t have a clear motive yet for why the suspect committed these crimes. This investigation is still underway, and we should find out more information soon.