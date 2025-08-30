Texas Girl, 17, Allegedly Tortured Brother, 8, To Death With Boyfriend, Claimed ‘He Fell Down A Lot’

A Texas teen, 17-year-old Kara Walker, is accused of torturing her 8-year-old brother to death with her boyfriend, Nolan Stallings, 18. Months after the boy’s death, both teens are facing injury to a child charges, not murder.

As reported by Fox 26, Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies responded to a hospital in Baytown on February 10. Upon arrival, officers learned through medical staff that the boy had been brought by Walker and Stallings. The 8-year-old was suffering from multiple injuries in his body.

2nd defendant arrested on death of 8-yr-old child: in March, @HCSOTexas Detectives arrested and charged Nolan Stallings (2-19-07) with Injury to a Child-SBI.



Yesterday, Detectives charged co-defendant, Kara Walker (1-8-08) with Injury to a Child-SBI. Kara was arrested by… pic.twitter.com/kh9qrSMAtS — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 28, 2025

Authorities had been called because, according to the doctors, the injuries were consistent with abuse. Five days later, on February 15, the 8-year-old succumbed to his injuries. His cause of death, according to court records, was listed as blunt force trauma.

The boy’s death was a result of the abuse he sustained from Walker and Stallings, authorities alleged, believing that the 8-year-old was tortured for days in a Greendell Street residence.

Then, weeks after the child’s death, Stallings was arrested on March 4. As reported by KHOU, the 18-year-old allegedly claimed that the boy “fell down a lot,” causing his injuries.

However, Law & Crime reports that his injuries were allegedly caused by Walker and Stalling by using blunt objects to beat him. In the case of Stallings, he is accused of also beating the boy with his own hands and other unknown objects.

Sister Arrested

Months after her brother’s death, Kara Walker was arrested on Wednesday, August 27, the HCSO announced. Just like Stallings, her boyfriend, she is facing an injury to a child charge. She is a high school student and is currently living with her parents, as per the Houston Chronicle.

Walker is currently being held on a $100,000 bond. Her next court date is scheduled for September 2. Meanwhile, Stallings’ bond remains at $1 million, after his request for a bond reduction was denied.

As reported by ABC13, prosecutors have not given a reason why Walker or Stalling has not been charged with murder. Furthermore, when asked about why it took months to arrest Walker, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said that defendants are arrested as evidence is found during a police investigation.

Authorities have yet to reveal a motive behind the 8-year-old’s alleged fatal torture.