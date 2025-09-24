Texas Frat Pledges Left Unable To Walk With Black Urine After Hazing Incident

Texas fraternity pledges have been left in physical agony and black urine after an intense hazing incident.

On September 22, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reported on the extreme activities the Kappa Sigma Fraternity subjected the pledges to. The Texas A&M University fraternity left a slew of pledges nearly unable to walk and with “almost black” urine.

According to the sheriff’s office, frat leaders took several pledges to a “secluded area” off-campus on September 14. There, they told the pledges “to engage in physical activity until exhaustion.”

The Hazing Ritual That Left Pledges Passing Out And Throwing Up

KPRC 2 News spoke to anonymous pledges involved in the hazing event that left many requiring hospital treatment.

An anonymous pledge recalled the incident. They said, “You have to put your hands on your heels and squat all as a group. And they’re yelling at you, making you squat together. And that’s where we did three, four or 500 of those.”

“All in the mud all real, real dark, people yelling at you, shining lights in your face, you’re getting dizzy, you’re throwing up.”

Pledges began to pass out, but that didn’t deter the leaders from pushing the others on. In the aftermath, the anonymous victim suffered severe symptoms. “My legs wouldn’t move more than a few inches and then I peed and it was almost black.”

In this context, these symptoms point to the pledges suffering from extreme muscle strain. Rhabdomyolysis is a condition that occurs when muscle fibers break and release their contents into the bloodstream. Not only does this cause the released proteins to discolor urine, but it is also very harmful to the kidneys and can be life-threatening.

Pledges Sent To The Hospital After Extreme Physical Activity

The suffering pledges had to visit hospitals for their symptoms. However, one other victim shared that the frat leaders instructed the pledges to disperse to different hospitals and to lie about what happened.

The executive director of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity Bradley Bailey wrote to the outlet.

He said, “The Kappa Sigma Fraternity is aware of an incident involving members of our Texas A&M University Chapter. Any member found to violate the Fraternity’s Code of Conduct, which strictly forbids hazing, will be held accountable. The operations of our Chapter at A&M are suspended pending an investigation.”