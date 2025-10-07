Texas Father Beaten To Death By 3 People Who Wanted His Food Stamp Card: Police

A 57-year-old Texas father, Paluku Valantin, was allegedly beaten to death by three individuals who wanted to steal his food stamp card. All three of them have been charged with murder.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Amarillo Police Department, the incident occurred on September 25. At around 2 p.m., APD officers responded to a Bluebell residence in Amarillo after receiving reports of a deceased male.

Upon arrival, police officers found Paluky Valantin deceased, showing “potential signs of assault.” The Homicide Unit took over the investigation and, hours later, the first suspect, 33-year-old Alline Ndayishimiye, was arrested and charged with murder.

The following day, the APD confirmed that Dashaun Timothy Jackson, 18, and Thomas Seldon Rendon, 33, were arrested in connection with Valantin’s death.

Killed Over Food Stamp Card

According to a criminal complaint obtained by KFDA, witnesses revealed to police officers that Paluku Valantin had been beaten up, allegedly by the suspects. The three of them were accused of taking his food stamp card and his cellphone.

One of the witnesses then took Valantin to his apartment and into their bathroom to recover from the alleged attack. At the time, the witness believed that Valantin had fallen asleep in the bathroom. The very next morning, however, the witness woke up to find Valantin dead.

Witnesses then revealed to the authorities that Ndayishimiye allegedly demanded items from Valantin. Allegedly, his refusal to give her his food stamp card is what led to the assault, which was captured in surveillance footage, the complaint added.

According to the police, the footage shows Ndayishimiye talking to Valentin. At one point, the woman signaled Jackson and Rendon, who exited a black BMW. An argument ensued, which then turned to the beating mentioned above. The suspects used their fists and a glass bottle to savagely attack the 57-year-old, the complaint alleged.

According to the document, Ndayishimiye is then seen at a local store using Valantin’s food stamp card to purchase items. She was accompanied by the two men.

Jackson and Rendon were initially charged with aggravated robbery. However, as per KFDA, they have now been charged with murder. Each of their bonds was set at $700,000.

Meanwhile, Ndayishimiye was initially charged with murder, but it was later changed to aggravated robbery, pending autopsy results. However, the murder charge has been reinstated, and Ndayishimiye’s bond was set at $1 million on top of her aggravated robbery bond of $500,000.

Valantin’s obituary detailed that he is survived by his parents and his two sons.