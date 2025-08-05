Terry ‘Superlungs’ Reid, Singer Known for Turning Down Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple, Dies at 75

Terry Reid, the veteran British musician known as “Superlungs” for his powerful voice, has died.

His UK representative confirmed his passing to The Guardian on Tuesday. According to the outlet, Reid had been undergoing cancer treatment in recent months.

He was 75.

Reid never achieved a hit on the UK charts, yet albums like 1973’s River have earned enduring critical acclaim. His talent was so highly regarded that both Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple approached him to become their lead singer—a testament to his artistry. Remarkably (and famously), he turned down both offers.

“There are only three things happening in England: the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, and Terry Reid,” legendary singer Aretha Franklin said in 1968, per The Guardian.

Terry Reid Passes on Joining Led Zepplin and Deep Purple

Reid, a singer, guitarist, and songwriter from Cambridgeshire, started with local band the Redbeats before joining Peter Jay and the Jaywalkers. By age 16, he was touring with the Rolling Stones, Ike & Tina Turner, and the Yardbirds. Later, as a solo artist (and friend of Jimi Hendrix), Reid toured the US, again supporting the Stones.

Yardbirds guitarist Jimmy Page invited Reid to join his new band, but Reid declined due to his commitment to the Stones’ US tour. Instead, he recommended Robert Plant and John Bonham, who joined Page to form Led Zeppelin.

“I was intent on doing my own thing,” Reid explained to The Guardian last year. “I contributed half the band – that’s enough on my part!”

He also turned down Ritchie Blackmore’s offer to become Deep Purple’s lead singer after Rod Evans left in 1969. Ian Gillan took the role instead.

Reid Debuts as a Solo Artist

Reid signed a management and recording deal with Mickie Most, who produced his first two albums. His debut, Bang Bang, You’re Terry Reid, featured “Without Expression,” a song he wrote at 14, later covered by artists like John Mellencamp and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

Despite touring with acts like Cream and Fleetwood Mac, his albums didn’t achieve commercial success, leading to a creative split with Most.

After resolving a contractual dispute with Most, Reid released River in 1973, the first of three 1970s albums, and relocated to California. In the 1980s, he paused his solo career to focus on session work with artists like Bonnie Raitt, Don Henley, and Jackson Browne.

In 1991, Reid released the Trevor Horn-produced album The Driver, but it failed both commercially and creatively. Though it featured a cover of “Gimme Some Lovin’” for the Days of Thunder soundtrack, Reid later described the album as “unlistenable.”

Reid’s earlier albums gained popularity among music enthusiasts and collectors. Later, he collaborated with artists like DJ Shadow and Alabama 3. His songs were also covered by Jack White’s band the Raconteurs, Marianne Faithfull, and Chris Cornell.

He continued to tour in recent years. However, he was recently forced to cancel a series of live shows due to his ongoing cancer treatment. To help cover his medical expenses, a crowdfunding campaign was launched.

Reid leaves behind his wife, Annette.