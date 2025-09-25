Terrifying Video Shows Gunman Chasing Woman Through Hospital

A video shows the horrific moment a gunman chased a woman through a hospital before fatally shooting her. According to the New York Post, 44-year-old Atilla Ayintapli was charged with the murder of 42-year-old Eser Karaca, a mother of two and his ex-wife.

Videos by Suggest

Gunman Chased Ex-Wife Through Hospital Before Fatally Shooting Her In Harrowing Video

He stormed into the private hospital where she worked as a medical secretary. This was in Kahramanmaras, south-central Turkey, per local news outlets. The security footage showed Ayintapli entering the building dressed in black and carrying a plastic bag.

Although it seemed innocent from the outside, inside that bag was a shotgun. The next clip showed him entering her office, triggering a scuffle as Karaca and a co-worker pushed the man away.

They quickly ran for their lives after seeing Ayintapli pull out the weapon. Although his ex-wife attempted to run down the stairs, the gunman pursued her.

Stuck on the stairwell, Karaca threw her hands up in defense. But to no avail, as Ayintapli aimed and shot at her one. As she collapsed on the stairs, the gunman unloaded two more rounds on her.

The rest of the video footage shows bystanders screaming for help, realizing what had happened. By the end, you could see the suspect toss the shotgun on the ground before making a run for it.

Despite being rushed to an emergency room in the hospital, Karaca succumbed to her injuries. Police eventually caught Ayintapli after he tried fleeing. The gunman is now awaiting his trial while prosecutors seek life in prison.

This harrowing murder happened on the same day that Karaca filed a restraining order against her ex-husband. He had been allegedly harassing her about getting back together.

Ayintapli had allegedly been abusive toward his ex-wife before this, which led to their breakup. On top of the murder charge, the police have also charged him with threatening the co-worker with a weapon.